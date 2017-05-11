Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

From EB-5 To H-1B, A Closer Look At Visa Programs Under Scrutiny09:29Download

May 11, 2017Updated 5/11/2017 3:18 PM
Chinese staff wait for investors at a reception desk during an event promoting EB-5 investment in a Kushner Companies development at a hotel in Shanghai, China, Sunday, May 7, 2017. (AP)

The real estate firm Kushner Companies apologized this week for a sales pitch it made to Chinese investors involving EB-5 visas.

The program has long been controversial, but it's facing new scrutiny. The visa gives foreigners a path to live in the U.S. if they invest large amounts of money into projects that create American jobs.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Hiroshi Motomura, a professor of immigration and citizenship at UCLA School of Law and author the book "Immigration Outside the Law," about the EB-5 visa and other major visa programs.

This segment aired on May 11, 2017.

