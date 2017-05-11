The real estate firm Kushner Companies apologized this week for a sales pitch it made to Chinese investors involving EB-5 visas.

The program has long been controversial, but it's facing new scrutiny. The visa gives foreigners a path to live in the U.S. if they invest large amounts of money into projects that create American jobs.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Hiroshi Motomura, a professor of immigration and citizenship at UCLA School of Law and author the book "Immigration Outside the Law," about the EB-5 visa and other major visa programs.