Earth, Coal And Water: Navajo Nation In Flux Over Future Of Natural Resources

May 11, 2017
By Peter O'Dowd
Coal stockpiles at the Kayenta Coal Mine, in Kayenta, Ariz. (Peabody Energy via Wikimedia Commons)MoreCloseclosemore
The Navajo Nation and the Hopi Tribe in northern Arizona are scrambling to keep a coal-fired power plant and coal mine from closing in 2019.

The operator of the plant says it can't compete with the low cost of natural gas. The mine and power plant provide hundreds of high-paying jobs on the impoverished reservation.

But Navajos who believe in the sanctity of the Earth and water say the closure can't come soon enough. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd traveled to the reservation and has the story.

