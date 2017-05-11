Here & Now
Support the news
Earth, Coal And Water: Navajo Nation In Flux Over Future Of Natural Resources
The Navajo Nation and the Hopi Tribe in northern Arizona are scrambling to keep a coal-fired power plant and coal mine from closing in 2019.
The operator of the plant says it can't compete with the low cost of natural gas. The mine and power plant provide hundreds of high-paying jobs on the impoverished reservation.
But Navajos who believe in the sanctity of the Earth and water say the closure can't come soon enough. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd traveled to the reservation and has the story.
This segment airs on May 11, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Related:
Peter O’Dowd Assistant Managing Editor, Here & Now
Peter O’Dowd has a hand in most parts of NPR and WBUR's Here & Now — producing and overseeing segments, reporting stories and occasionally filling in as host. He came to Boston from KJZZ in Phoenix.
More from Here & Now
Support the news