Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

Social Media Buzz: Comey Firing Ripples Across Twitter And Facebook

May 12, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
Former FBI Director James Comey walks at his home in McLean, Va., Wednesday, May 10, 2017. (Sait Serkan Gurbuz/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Former FBI Director James Comey walks at his home in McLean, Va., Wednesday, May 10, 2017. (Sait Serkan Gurbuz/AP)

The firing of FBI Director James Comey this week led to a number of social media headlines, from memes of press secretary Sean Spicer "hidden in the bushes" to FBI agents changing their Facebook profile pictures.

Femi Oke (@FemiOke), host of "The Stream" on Al Jazeera English, checks in with Here & Now's Robin Young.

This segment airs on May 12, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news