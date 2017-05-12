Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

U.S. And China Reach Agreement On Beef, Poultry And Banking

May 12, 2017
American beef could soon be available in China, after the U.S. and China announced a new trade deal.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with CBS News' Jill Schlesinger (@jillonmoney), host of "Jill on Money" and the podcast "Better Off," about the agreement and some new data on retail in the U.S.

This segment airs on May 12, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

