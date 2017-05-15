Here & Now
From Agriculture To Infrastructure, The Evolving Role Of GPS
The Global Positioning System or GPS is now crucial to much more than just the maps we use on our phone.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson revisits a conversation with author Greg Milner (@GIMilner) about how the technology started in the military, and is now used in much of what we do each day — from agriculture to infrastructure.
- Hear Part 2 of our original series on GPS: "GPS Is Everywhere, Is That A Good Thing?"
This segment airs on May 15, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
