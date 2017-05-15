Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

Lyft Teams Up With Waymo On Self-Driving Cars

May 15, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
The Lyft app is seen on an iPhone in San Francisco on Feb. 3, 2016. (Josh Edelson/AP for Lyft)MoreCloseclosemore
The Lyft app is seen on an iPhone in San Francisco on Feb. 3, 2016. (Josh Edelson/AP for Lyft)

The ride-hailing app Lyft is getting together with Waymo, which is part of Google's parent company, to develop self-driving car technology.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Derek Thompson (@DKThomp), senior editor for The Atlantic, about what the move means for autonomous vehicles, and for Lyft's competitor, Uber.

This segment airs on May 15, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news