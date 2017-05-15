Here & Now
Lyft Teams Up With Waymo On Self-Driving Cars
The ride-hailing app Lyft is getting together with Waymo, which is part of Google's parent company, to develop self-driving car technology.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Derek Thompson (@DKThomp), senior editor for The Atlantic, about what the move means for autonomous vehicles, and for Lyft's competitor, Uber.
This segment airs on May 15, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
