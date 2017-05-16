Here & Now
Ohio Attorney General On Dangerous New Opioid Mixture 'Gray Death'
A dangerous new mix of opioids being called "gray death" is responsible for overdoses in Alabama, Georgia and Ohio. Potent drug combinations have become a common part of the opioid epidemic, and they're highly dangerous to both drug users and law enforcement.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson takes a closer look at how Ohio is fighting opioid abuse with Mike DeWine (@MikeDeWine), the state's attorney general.
This segment airs on May 16, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
