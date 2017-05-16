Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Ohio Attorney General On Dangerous New Opioid Mixture 'Gray Death'

May 16, 2017
A forensic chemist prepares a sample of the drug "gray death" to be weighed at the crime lab of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations in Decatur, Ga., on Thursday, May 4, 2017. The new and dangerous opioid combo underscores the ever-changing nature of the U.S. addictions epidemic. (Mike Stewart/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
A forensic chemist prepares a sample of the drug "gray death" to be weighed at the crime lab of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations in Decatur, Ga., on Thursday, May 4, 2017. The new and dangerous opioid combo underscores the ever-changing nature of the U.S. addictions epidemic. (Mike Stewart/AP)

A dangerous new mix of opioids being called "gray death" is responsible for overdoses in Alabama, Georgia and Ohio. Potent drug combinations have become a common part of the opioid epidemic, and they're highly dangerous to both drug users and law enforcement.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson takes a closer look at how Ohio is fighting opioid abuse with Mike DeWine (@MikeDeWine), the state's attorney general.

This segment airs on May 16, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

