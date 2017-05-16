Former Transportation Secretary LaHood: Trump's Infrastructure Plan A 'Good Start'

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao offered some details Monday on the commitment to infrastructure President Trump made in his speech to Congress in February.

She said the president's plan will include $200 billion in direct federal spending. That money will be used to "leverage" $1 trillion in state, local and private infrastructure spending over the next decade.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks about the administration's plan with Ray LaHood (@RayLaHood), who served as transportation secretary under former President Obama from 2009 to 2013.