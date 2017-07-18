Here & Now
Senate Health Care Overhaul Falls Apart, House GOP Releases Budget Plan
After the latest Senate plan's failure to move forward, where does the GOP health care overhaul effort stand?
NPR's Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR) joins Here & Now's Jeremy's Hobson to discuss the latest, as well as House Republican leaders releasing a 10-year budget plan that calls for dramatic military spending increases and drastic cuts in social spending.
This segment aired on July 18, 2017. Audio will be available soon.
