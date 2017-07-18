Here & Now
Support the news
Sen. Tim Kaine On What's Next For Affordable Care Act
Republican Sens. Mike Lee and Jerry Moran announced late Monday that they would oppose their party's health care bill, effectively stopping the yearslong effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. On Tuesday morning, President Trump tweeted, "As I have always said, let ObamaCare fail and then come together and do a great healthcare plan. Stay tuned!"
Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Virginia Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine (@timkaine) about what happens next.
This segment aired on July 18, 2017. Audio will be available soon.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news