For The Navajo Nation, Fry Bread Is A Source Of Pride — And Poor Nutrition
Fry bread is greasy fried dough, and it's a Navajo staple and a source of pride. But it's also a source of poor nutrition on a reservation labeled a food desert by the U.S. government.
Now there's a push to cut back on foods like fry bread in the Navajo diet. Laurel Morales (@laurelgwyn) from Here & Now contributor KJZZ's Fronteras Desk reports.
This segment aired on July 20, 2017. Audio will be available soon.
