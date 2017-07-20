For The Navajo Nation, Fry Bread Is A Source Of Pride — And Poor Nutrition

Fry bread is greasy fried dough, and it's a Navajo staple and a source of pride. But it's also a source of poor nutrition on a reservation labeled a food desert by the U.S. government.

Now there's a push to cut back on foods like fry bread in the Navajo diet. Laurel Morales (@laurelgwyn) from Here & Now contributor KJZZ's Fronteras Desk reports.