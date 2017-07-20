Trump Interview, McCain Cancer Diagnosis Reverberate In Washington

President Trump said in an interview with The New York Times that had he known that Attorney General Jeff Sessions was going to recuse himself from the FBI's investigation of Trump campaign ties to Russia, he would have picked someone else for the post.

NPR's Ron Elving (@NPRrelving) joins Here & Now's Lisa Mullins to discuss the interview, Trump's remarks about fired FBI Director James Comey and special counsel Robert Mueller and the political fallout. Also, reaction to Sen. John McCain's brain cancer diagnosis.