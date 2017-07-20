Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Trump Interview, McCain Cancer Diagnosis Reverberate In Washington

July 20, 2017 Updated July 20, 2017 11:28 AM
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill June 13, 2017, in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
President Trump said in an interview with The New York Times that had he known that Attorney General Jeff Sessions was going to recuse himself from the FBI's investigation of Trump campaign ties to Russia, he would have picked someone else for the post.

NPR's Ron Elving (@NPRrelving) joins Here & Now's Lisa Mullins to discuss the interview, Trump's remarks about fired FBI Director James Comey and special counsel Robert Mueller and the political fallout. Also, reaction to Sen. John McCain's brain cancer diagnosis.

This segment airs on July 20, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

