2017 A Year Of Breakthrough Roles For Women On Television

This year's television landscape has been dominated by female talent, both on and off screen. Shows including "Veep" and "Big Little Lies" proved that complex roles for women don’t have to be the exception, and competition in the actress categories at the Emmys is shaping up to be especially stiff.

NPR TV critic Eric Deggans (@Deggans) talks with Here & Now's Lisa Mullins about why he's been calling 2017 "the year of the woman" on television.