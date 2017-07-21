Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

2017 A Year Of Breakthrough Roles For Women On Television

July 21, 2017
This image released by Hulu shows Elisabeth Moss as Offred in a scene from, "The Handmaid's Tale." Moss was nominated for an Emmy Award for outstanding lead actress in a drama series on Thursday, July 13, 2017. (George Kraychyk/Hulu via AP)MoreCloseclosemore
This year's television landscape has been dominated by female talent, both on and off screen. Shows including "Veep" and "Big Little Lies" proved that complex roles for women don’t have to be the exception, and competition in the actress categories at the Emmys is shaping up to be especially stiff.

NPR TV critic Eric Deggans (@Deggans) talks with Here & Now's Lisa Mullins about why he's been calling 2017 "the year of the woman" on television.

This segment airs on July 21, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

