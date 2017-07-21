How To Give A Good Pep Talk, According To Science

Many managers give pep talks to their employees to motivate them before a big presentation or task. But Harvard Business Review reports there's a science to what makes a pep talk work.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Curt Nickisch (@CurtNickisch) of Harvard Business Review about the elements behind a successful pep talk, and some factors that can make one fail.

Due to breaking news, this segment did not end up airing on July 21 as planned.