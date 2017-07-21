Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Social Media Buzz: From Sen. John McCain To Elon Musk Announcement

July 21, 2017
Sen. John McCain's brain cancer diagnosis this week has sparked a huge outpouring online, with many people sharing a 2008 video of him during his presidential campaign.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Al Jazeera English's Femi Oke (@FemiOke) about that, and about the announcement Thursday from Tesla's Elon Musk that he got "verbal govt approval" for what he calls a hyperloop, or high-speed train in a tube, that could travel from Washington to New York City in less than 30 minutes.

This segment aired on July 21, 2017. Audio will be available soon.

