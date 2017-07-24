Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

Kushner Appears Before Senate, Scaramucci Takes The Reins

July 24, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
Anthony Scaramucci, named President Trump's new White House communications director, speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C., on July 21, 2017. (Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Anthony Scaramucci, named President Trump's new White House communications director, speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C., on July 21, 2017. (Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images)

Jared Kushner appears before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Monday to answer questions about the ongoing Russian investigation. Donald Trump Jr. and former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort will also appear before a Senate committee this week on related topics.

As that investigation continues to capture the attention of Washington — and the country — Americans are also awaiting news on the future of the Senate health care bill. Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with NPR's Ron Elving (@NPRrelving) about all things politics.

This segment airs on July 24, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news