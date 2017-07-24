Kushner Appears Before Senate, Scaramucci Takes The Reins

Jared Kushner appears before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Monday to answer questions about the ongoing Russian investigation. Donald Trump Jr. and former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort will also appear before a Senate committee this week on related topics.

As that investigation continues to capture the attention of Washington — and the country — Americans are also awaiting news on the future of the Senate health care bill. Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with NPR's Ron Elving (@NPRrelving) about all things politics.