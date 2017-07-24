Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Oakland Considers Way Forward As Homeless Encampments Grow

July 24, 2017
  • Devin Katayama, KQED
California has the largest number of homeless people living without shelter in the country. More than two-thirds of the state's 118,000 homeless live on the streets or in tent encampments, many in the state's largest cities. This is certainly true in Oakland, a city that prides itself on its progressive values.

But helping homeless encampments has proven to be a hard task for the city, which is also trying to welcome new development. From Here & Now contributor KQED, Devin Katayama (@RadioDevin) reports on why the encampments are vulnerable and also what makes them strong.

