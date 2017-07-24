Here & Now
The Role Of National Anthems Around The World
Lawmakers in the Philippines are considering a bill that would require people to sing the national anthem enthusiastically when it's played in public.
Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Alex Marshall (@alexmarshall81), author of a book about national anthems, about why some countries take them more seriously than others.
This segment airs on July 24, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
