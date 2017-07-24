Here & Now
Tuition Increases Slowing At U.S. Colleges
New data from the Labor Department show tuition increases at colleges and graduate schools have come into line with overall inflation after years of rising at rapid rates.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson looks at why this is happening now with The Atlantic's Derek Thompson (@DKThomp).
This segment airs on July 24, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
