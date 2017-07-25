Here & Now
Trump Administration Reviews Iran Policy As Next Nuclear Deadline Looms
The House of Representatives votes Tuesday on new sanctions aimed at punishing Russia for its alleged interference in last year's election. The bill also includes new sanctions against Iran and comes as the Trump administration reviews whether it will recertify the Iran nuclear deal in three months.
Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti talks with Andrew Exum (@ExumAM), contributing editor at The Atlantic and former deputy assistant secretary of defense for Middle East policy, about how Trump views relations with Iran.
This segment airs on July 25, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
