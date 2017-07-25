Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

Trump Administration Reviews Iran Policy As Next Nuclear Deadline Looms

July 25, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
President Trump speaks as USS Arizona survivors visit the White House on July 21, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
President Trump speaks as USS Arizona survivors visit the White House on July 21, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images)

The House of Representatives votes Tuesday on new sanctions aimed at punishing Russia for its alleged interference in last year's election. The bill also includes new sanctions against Iran and comes as the Trump administration reviews whether it will recertify the Iran nuclear deal in three months.

Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti talks with Andrew Exum (@ExumAM), contributing editor at The Atlantic and former deputy assistant secretary of defense for Middle East policy, about how Trump views relations with Iran.

This segment airs on July 25, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news