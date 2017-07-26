Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

Britain Promises Ban On New Gas And Diesel Cars By 2040

July 26, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
Vehicles drive in central London, Wednesday, July 26, 2017. Britain is pledging to ban the sale of new gas- and diesel-powered cars by 2040. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Vehicles drive in central London, Wednesday, July 26, 2017. Britain is pledging to ban the sale of new gas- and diesel-powered cars by 2040. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP)

Britain is pledging to ban the sale of new gas- and diesel-powered cars by 2040. Electric, hybrid and fuel cell cars in the U.K. accounted for less than 3 percent of the market in 2015, so the country has a long way to go in phasing out diesel and gas.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talk with CNN's Maggie Lake (@maggielake) about the U.K.'s promised ban, new earnings for U.S. automakers and a plan from Lyft to develop its own self-driving car technology.

This segment airs on July 26, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news