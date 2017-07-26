Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

DJ Sessions: From Jaco Pastorius To Ahmad Jamal

July 26, 2017
Jaco Pastorius performs at Avery Fisher Hall in New York on June 28, 1982. The Jaco Pastorius Big Band performed Word of Mouth at Lincoln Center in conjuction with the Kool Jazz Festival. (Rene Perez/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Bass guitarist Jaco Pastorius made a name for himself during his short and troubled life.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson and KCRW jazz DJ Bo Leibowitz listen back to a 1982 performance that is being reissued. We also hear music from the longtime American jazz pianist Ahmad Jamal, among others.

Note: We have a Spotify playlist and an Apple Music playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions.

Music From The Segment

Jaco Pastorius, "Reza/Giant Steps"

Bill Cunliffe, "Blame it On My Youth" (written by Oscar Levant)

Linda May Han Oh, "Walk Against Wind"

Louis Hayes, "Ecaroh"

Ahmad Jamal, "Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child"

This segment airs on July 26, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

