DJ Sessions: From Jaco Pastorius To Ahmad Jamal
Bass guitarist Jaco Pastorius made a name for himself during his short and troubled life.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson and KCRW jazz DJ Bo Leibowitz listen back to a 1982 performance that is being reissued. We also hear music from the longtime American jazz pianist Ahmad Jamal, among others.
Music From The Segment
Jaco Pastorius, "Reza/Giant Steps"
Bill Cunliffe, "Blame it On My Youth" (written by Oscar Levant)
Linda May Han Oh, "Walk Against Wind"
Louis Hayes, "Ecaroh"
Ahmad Jamal, "Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child"
This segment airs on July 26, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
