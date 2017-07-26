Here & Now
Support the news
If Sessions Is Fired Or Resigns, How Would A Successor Be Chosen?
President Trump has been actively criticizing Attorney General Jeff Sessions for a week, leading many to expect that either Sessions will be fired or forced to resign.
But if Sessions is removed, how would his successor be selected? Here & Now's Robin Young talks with University of Texas law professor Steve Vladeck about three possible scenarios — at least one of which could spark a confrontation with Congress.
This segment airs on July 26, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news