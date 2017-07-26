Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

If Sessions Is Fired Or Resigns, How Would A Successor Be Chosen?

July 26, 2017
Attorney General Jeff Sessions holds a news conference at the Department of Justice on July 20, 2017, in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
President Trump has been actively criticizing Attorney General Jeff Sessions for a week, leading many to expect that either Sessions will be fired or forced to resign.

But if Sessions is removed, how would his successor be selected? Here & Now's Robin Young talks with University of Texas law professor Steve Vladeck about three possible scenarios — at least one of which could spark a confrontation with Congress.

