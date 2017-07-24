Here & Now
How Attorney General Jeff Sessions Is Shaping The Justice Department
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he plans to stay on as the nation's top prosecutor, despite criticism from President Trump in an interview last week. As attorney general, Sessions has been pursuing a conservative agenda, rolling back Obama-era policies.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Washington Post reporter Sari Horwitz (@SariHorwitz) about what the Justice Department has done under Sessions.
This segment airs on July 24, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
