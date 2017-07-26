Here & Now
Support the news
As Republicans Resume Health Care Debate, Disability Rights Groups Vow To Keep Fighting
As Senators continue their debate over repealing the Affordable Care Act, protests of that effort continue, too.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with a 33-year-old Medicaid recipient, Latoya Maddox, who's also a member of ADAPT (@NationalADAPT), one of the groups organizing protests of the Republican health care plan.
This segment airs on July 26, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news