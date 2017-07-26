Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

As Republicans Resume Health Care Debate, Disability Rights Groups Vow To Keep Fighting

July 26, 2017
Scott Crawford, with the Mississippi Coalition for Citizens with Disabilities, waves his disability symbol American flag outside the federal courthouse in Jackson, Miss., as he and other Medicaid recipients, social service activists and supporters stage a protest outside the offices of U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., Thursday, June 29, 2017, in Jackson, Miss. About 35 participants began the morning with a protest at U. S. Sen. Thad Cochran's office, and later that morning met with Wicker's staff to express their concern on the Senate's version of the overhaul of the health plan. (Rogelio V. Solis/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
As Senators continue their debate over repealing the Affordable Care Act, protests of that effort continue, too.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with a 33-year-old Medicaid recipient, Latoya Maddox, who's also a member of ADAPT (@NationalADAPT), one of the groups organizing protests of the Republican health care plan.

This segment airs on July 26, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

