Here & Now
Support the news
Why The Affordable Care Act Isn't Collapsing On Its Own
President Trump says he wants to let the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, fail. He's repeated the threat over and over in news conferences and on Twitter.
But NPR's Alison Kodjak (@alikodjakNPR) reports that the health care law isn't collapsing on its own: The president and his team are actively undermining the Affordable Care Act markets.
This segment aired on July 24, 2017. Audio will be available soon.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news