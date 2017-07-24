Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Why The Affordable Care Act Isn't Collapsing On Its Own

July 24, 2017
  • Alison Kodjak, NPR
President Trump delivers remarks on health care and Republicans' inability thus far to replace or repeal the Affordable Care Act, during a lunch with members of Congress at the White House on July 19, 2017, in Washington, D.C. (Michael Reynolds - Pool/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
President Trump says he wants to let the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, fail. He's repeated the threat over and over in news conferences and on Twitter.

But NPR's Alison Kodjak (@alikodjakNPR) reports that the health care law isn't collapsing on its own: The president and his team are actively undermining the Affordable Care Act markets.

