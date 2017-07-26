Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

A Closer Look At Rex Tillerson's State Department Agenda

July 26, 2017
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrives at the Capitol to join Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, in briefing House members on the situation with ISIS July 20, 2017 in Washington. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is taking time off. Some are worried that he might be thinking about stepping down.

NPR's Michele Keleman (@michelekelemen) talks with Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson about Tillerson's agenda, his relationship with the White House and how budget cuts and reorganization are affecting diplomats and staff.

This segment airs on July 26, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

