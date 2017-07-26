Here & Now
A Closer Look At Rex Tillerson's State Department Agenda
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is taking time off. Some are worried that he might be thinking about stepping down.
NPR's Michele Keleman (@michelekelemen) talks with Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson about Tillerson's agenda, his relationship with the White House and how budget cuts and reorganization are affecting diplomats and staff.
This segment airs on July 26, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
