Here & Now
Support the news
Mixed Reaction To President Trump's Ban On Transgender Troops
Military veterans in Congress are divided over how they feel about President Trump's decision to ban transgender people from serving in any capacity in the military. That announcement came on the same day the Justice Department filed an amicus brief arguing that a federal civil rights law does not cover sexual orientation.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson discusses with BuzzFeed News civil rights reporter Dominic Holden (@dominicholden).
This segment airs on July 27, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news