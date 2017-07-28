Deadly Attacks Raise Fears Of Taliban Resurgence In Kandahar

This week Taliban fighters stormed a military base outside Kandahar city in Afghanistan, killing at least 26 Afghan soldiers and wounding at least 13 more, according to the Afghan Defense Ministry.

The attack has raised fears of a new offensive by the Taliban in Kandahar, which was the seat of Taliban power until coalition forces ousted them after the U.S. invasion of Afghanistan. Here & Now's Lisa Mullins get the latest from the BBC's Auliya Atrafi (@AuliyaAtrafi) in Kabul.

