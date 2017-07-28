Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Putting The Dramatic Health Care Vote In Context

July 28, 2017
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) leaves the Senate chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, July 27, 2017. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
In a dramatic night on the Senate floor that ended around 2 a.m. on Friday, Republican senators' so-called "skinny repeal" plan failed to pass. It marks a major blow to both Senate leadership and President Trump in their fight to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with historian Julian Zelizer (@julianzelizer) of Princeton University's Woodrow Wilson School about what this means going forward, and how it compares to health care bills stalling in the past.

This segment airs on July 28, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

