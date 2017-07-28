Putting The Dramatic Health Care Vote In Context

In a dramatic night on the Senate floor that ended around 2 a.m. on Friday, Republican senators' so-called "skinny repeal" plan failed to pass. It marks a major blow to both Senate leadership and President Trump in their fight to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with historian Julian Zelizer (@julianzelizer) of Princeton University's Woodrow Wilson School about what this means going forward, and how it compares to health care bills stalling in the past.