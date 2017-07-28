Here & Now
U.S. Economy Grows At 2.6 Percent Annual Rate
The Commerce Department reported Friday that the country's gross domestic product grew at a 2.6 percent annual rate in the latest quarter, more than double the rate in the first quarter.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Michael Regan (@Reganonymous), senior editor for Bloomberg News, about what's behind the increased pace.
This segment airs on July 28, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
