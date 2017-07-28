Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

U.S. Economy Grows At 2.6 Percent Annual Rate

July 28, 2017
The Commerce Department reported Friday that the country's gross domestic product grew at a 2.6 percent annual rate in the latest quarter, more than double the rate in the first quarter.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Michael Regan (@Reganonymous), senior editor for Bloomberg News, about what's behind the increased pace.

This segment airs on July 28, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

