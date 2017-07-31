Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Health Care Efforts In Shambles, Republicans Look Ahead To Tax Overhaul

July 31, 2017
In this photo taken Dec. 8, 2016, the Capitol Building as seen in Washington. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
As Republican efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act slow to a halt, Congressional leaders are looking ahead to the next big-ticket item on their agenda: a tax revamp. Republican leaders in the House and Senate released a joint statement last week affirming their commitment to a tax overhaul this year, but with few specific proposals beyond lowering taxes "as much as possible."

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with The Atlantic's Derek Thompson (@DKThomp) about tax changes and the coming fight in Congress over whether to raise the debt ceiling.

This segment airs on July 31, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

