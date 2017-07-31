Here & Now
Support the news
Politics: Kelly Sworn In As New Trump Chief Of Staff, Health Care Talks Continue
Ret. Marine Gen. John Kelly was sworn in Monday as the new White House chief of staff. Kelly may bring stability to the Trump administration, replacing Reince Priebus, who had been publicly criticized by Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with NPR's Ron Elving (@NPRrelving) about the changes, and also the ongoing debate over health care.
This segment airs on July 31, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Related:
- Trump Says No 'Chaos' As He Swears In His New Chief Of Staff
- Trump Taps John Kelly As New White House Chief Of Staff
- Trump Chief Of Staff Priebus Is Out — In Biggest White House Staff Shake-Up Yet
- Congress Emerges From Another Health Care Failure Without A Clear Path Forward
- Week In Politics: Health Care And Priebus Out, Kelly In
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news