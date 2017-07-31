Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Politics: Kelly Sworn In As New Trump Chief Of Staff, Health Care Talks Continue

July 31, 2017
Newly sworn-in White House Chief of Staff and then-Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly testifies at a House Appropriations Committee Homeland Security Subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington on May 24, 2017. (Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Ret. Marine Gen. John Kelly was sworn in Monday as the new White House chief of staff. Kelly may bring stability to the Trump administration, replacing Reince Priebus, who had been publicly criticized by Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with NPR's Ron Elving (@NPRrelving) about the changes, and also the ongoing debate over health care.

This segment airs on July 31, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

