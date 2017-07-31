Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Chicago Skyscraper Leaves 83rd Floor Empty For Wind To Blow Through

July 31, 2017
A rendering of the Vista Tower in Chicago. (Courtesy Studio Gang)MoreCloseclosemore
A rendering of the Vista Tower in Chicago. (Courtesy Studio Gang)

A 95-story skyscraper under development in Chicago is making room for the wind. The engineers of the new Vista Tower were concerned that the building would sway in the wind --possibly enough to make its future inhabitants feel sick. So architects opted to leave the 83rd story of the building empty, creating a tunnel for the wind to rush through nearly 1,000 feet above the street.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Juliane Wolf, one of the building's designers.

This segment airs on July 31, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

