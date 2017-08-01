Here & Now
Support the news
What GDP Growth And The Stock Market Surge Mean — And Don't Mean
The U.S. economy grew at an annual rate of 2.6 percent in the second quarter, but it fell short of the 2.8 percent gain analysts predicted. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones industrial average is approaching another milestone — 22,000.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with MSNBC's Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi) about what the stock market surge and GDP growth indicate about the economy.
This segment airs on August 1, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news