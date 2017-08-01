Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

What GDP Growth And The Stock Market Surge Mean — And Don't Mean

August 01, 2017
Traders work on the floor of the New York stock Exchange (NYSE) on July 26, 2017 in New York City. The Dow Jones industrial average rose over 90 points as Boeing and other companies posted strong earnings and the Federal Reserve has decided to leave rates unchanged. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
The U.S. economy grew at an annual rate of 2.6 percent in the second quarter, but it fell short of the 2.8 percent gain analysts predicted. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones industrial average is approaching another milestone — 22,000.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with MSNBC's Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi) about what the stock market surge and GDP growth indicate about the economy.

This segment airs on August 1, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

