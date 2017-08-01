Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Government Moves To Protect Seasonal Laborers

August 01, 2017
  • Matthew Casey, KJZZ
A migrant worker for G Farms checks watermelons before sale. (Courtesy of Mike King)MoreCloseclosemore
Despite President Trump's vow to use U.S. workers for U.S. jobs, federal data show the number of seasonal workers has jumped 181 percent in the last 10 years. That's mostly due to a labor shortage, low unemployment rates and the difficulty finding Americans to do certain jobs.

But the government has limited resources to regulate foreign labor and protect workers from abusive employers. Matthew Casey (@matthewcasey3) of Here & Now contributor KJZZ reports.

This segment airs on August 1, 2017.

