Government Moves To Protect Seasonal Laborers

Despite President Trump's vow to use U.S. workers for U.S. jobs, federal data show the number of seasonal workers has jumped 181 percent in the last 10 years. That's mostly due to a labor shortage, low unemployment rates and the difficulty finding Americans to do certain jobs.

But the government has limited resources to regulate foreign labor and protect workers from abusive employers. Matthew Casey (@matthewcasey3) of Here & Now contributor KJZZ reports.