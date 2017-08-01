Here & Now
Returning 'Once More To The Lake' Through Literature
When politics or social media seem overwhelming, to where do you escape? With World War II looming, writer E.B. White wrote his classic essay, "Once More to the Lake." In that spirit, we'll go to the lake once more, as well, and find other lake-inspired literature.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with author and Colby College English professor Tilar Mazzeo (@tilarmaz).
This segment airs on August 1, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
