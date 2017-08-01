White House Opioid Commission Calls On Trump To Declare National Emergency

President Trump's opioid commission is asking him to declare a national emergency. It says the nation is "enduring a death toll equal to Sept. 11 every three weeks" because of the crisis, and it's calling for more treatment and education.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Dr. Andrew Kolodny (@andrewkolodny), co-director of opioid policy research at Brandeis University's Heller School for Social Policy and Management, who says the commission's recommendations fall short of what is needed.