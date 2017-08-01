Here & Now
Support the news
White House Opioid Commission Calls On Trump To Declare National Emergency
President Trump's opioid commission is asking him to declare a national emergency. It says the nation is "enduring a death toll equal to Sept. 11 every three weeks" because of the crisis, and it's calling for more treatment and education.
Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Dr. Andrew Kolodny (@andrewkolodny), co-director of opioid policy research at Brandeis University's Heller School for Social Policy and Management, who says the commission's recommendations fall short of what is needed.
This segment aired on August 1, 2017. Audio will be available soon.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news