Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

White House Opioid Commission Calls On Trump To Declare National Emergency

August 01, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
Morphine Sulfate, OxyContin and Opana are displayed for a photograph in Carmichael, California, on Jan. 18, 2013. (Rich Pedroncelli/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Morphine Sulfate, OxyContin and Opana are displayed for a photograph in Carmichael, California, on Jan. 18, 2013. (Rich Pedroncelli/AP)

President Trump's opioid commission is asking him to declare a national emergency. It says the nation is "enduring a death toll equal to Sept. 11 every three weeks" because of the crisis, and it's calling for more treatment and education.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Dr. Andrew Kolodny (@andrewkolodny), co-director of opioid policy research at Brandeis University's Heller School for Social Policy and Management, who says the commission's recommendations fall short of what is needed.

This segment aired on August 1, 2017. Audio will be available soon.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news