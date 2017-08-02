Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

How A Summer Grief Camp Helps Kids Cope With Loss

August 02, 2017
  • Emily Siner, WPLN
Alissa Scott, left, sits with other campers during a music session at Camp Evergreen. The three-day camp is designed to help children manage the mourning process. (Teri Nine/Alive Hospice)MoreCloseclosemore
Alissa Scott, left, sits with other campers during a music session at Camp Evergreen. The three-day camp is designed to help children manage the mourning process. (Teri Nine/Alive Hospice)

The kids who go to Camp Evergreen in White Bluff, Tennessee, outside Nashville have something in common that they'd rather not: They've all recently had someone close to them pass away.

As Emily Siner (@SinerSays) from Here & Now contributor WPLN reports, kids and counselors alike find some comfort in grieving together.

This segment airs on August 2, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

