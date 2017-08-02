Here & Now
How A Summer Grief Camp Helps Kids Cope With Loss
The kids who go to Camp Evergreen in White Bluff, Tennessee, outside Nashville have something in common that they'd rather not: They've all recently had someone close to them pass away.
As Emily Siner (@SinerSays) from Here & Now contributor WPLN reports, kids and counselors alike find some comfort in grieving together.
