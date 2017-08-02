Here & Now
What The Dow 22,000 Mark Means For Investors
The Dow hit 22,000 for the first time Wednesday after a better-than-expected earnings report from Apple sent stocks soaring yesterday.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with CBS News' Jill Schlesinger (@jillonmoney), host of "Jill on Money" and the podcast "Better Off," about what that means for people investing in the market.
This segment airs on August 2, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
