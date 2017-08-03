Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Leon Panetta On The Trump White House, North Korea And Transgender Military Ban

August 03, 2017
Leon Panetta, pictured here in 2013, was White House chief of staff to former President Bill Clinton. (Susan Walsh/AP)
Leon Panetta, pictured here in 2013, was White House chief of staff to former President Bill Clinton. (Susan Walsh/AP)

A recent staff shake-up at the White House has many wondering if new chief of staff John Kelly can quiet the turmoil that has so far marked President Trump's time in office.

Leon Panetta, who was White House chief of staff to former President Bill Clinton, joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson to weigh in. Panetta is currently chairman of the Panetta Institute for Public Policy.

This segment aired on August 3, 2017. Audio will be available soon.

