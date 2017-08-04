Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

Television Critics Press CBS On Diversity Efforts After 'Hawaii Five-0' Stars Exit

August 04, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
In this June 12, 2016, file photo, Daniel Dae Kim arrives at the Tony Awards at the Beacon Theatre in New York. Kim said in a Facebook post Wednesday, July 5, 2017, his decision to leave "Hawaii Five-0" stemmed from a contract dispute. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
In this June 12, 2016, file photo, Daniel Dae Kim arrives at the Tony Awards at the Beacon Theatre in New York. Kim said in a Facebook post Wednesday, July 5, 2017, his decision to leave "Hawaii Five-0" stemmed from a contract dispute. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

CBS executives are again on defense this week over a lack of diversity in the network's prime-time shows. Two lead cast members from the CBS police drama "Hawaii Five-0" said they will not be coming back when the show returns for an eighth season next month.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd talks about diversity on television with NPR TV critic Eric Deggans (@Deggans).

This segment airs on August 4, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news