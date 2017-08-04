Here & Now
Support the news
Television Critics Press CBS On Diversity Efforts After 'Hawaii Five-0' Stars Exit
CBS executives are again on defense this week over a lack of diversity in the network's prime-time shows. Two lead cast members from the CBS police drama "Hawaii Five-0" said they will not be coming back when the show returns for an eighth season next month.
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd talks about diversity on television with NPR TV critic Eric Deggans (@Deggans).
This segment airs on August 4, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news