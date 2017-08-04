Here & Now
Support the news
Are Low-Skilled Immigrants A Threat To American Workers?
The immigration bill that President Trump has embraced would dramatically cut the number of low-skilled immigrants allowed to enter the U.S. But economist Lant Pritchett says increasing the number of unskilled workers allowed to enter the country would actually help businesses grow and boost the overall economy.
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd talks with Pritchett about what low-skilled immigrant workers mean for the U.S. economy.
This segment airs on August 4, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news