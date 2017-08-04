Here & Now
As Clients And Caregivers Age, Vermont Revamps Services To People With Disabilities
Vermont has long been a leader in supporting adults with developmental disabilities: It was one of the first states in the U.S. to shut down its institutional hospital and move adults with disabilities out into their communities.
But the state is now grappling with how to fund quality services for those with disabilities as they — and their caregivers — age. Howard Weiss-Tisman (@hweisstisman) of Here & Now contributor Vermont Public Radio reports.
