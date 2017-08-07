Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Baltimore Cease-Fire Organizers Keep Efforts Going, Despite Two Killings

August 07, 2017
This year has been especially violent in Baltimore, with more than 200 murders since January. In response, a grass-roots movement called for a 72-hour "cease-fire" over the weekend. Despite the efforts there were two murders on Saturday, but organizers say they hope the movement will continue.

Here & Now's Peter O’Dowd speaks with Erricka Bridgeford, one of the leaders of the cease-fire movement.

