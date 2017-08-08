Leaked Government Report Finds Human Link To Climate Change

Scientists from 13 federal agencies have drafted a report, leaked to several news organizations, which finds that temperatures in the U.S. are rising and human activity — especially greenhouse gas emissions — is "primarily responsible." Some scientists have expressed concerns that the Trump administration will suppress the report, since Trump and members of his cabinet doubt the effect of human contribution to climate change.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Washington Post reporter Steven Mufson (@StevenMufson) about the latest on the report.