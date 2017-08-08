Google Fires Employee Who Penned Anti-Diversity Memo

Google fired engineer James Damore for authoring a 10-page internal memo that criticized the company's diversity efforts and claimed men are biologically predisposed to the rigors of the tech industry. Damore claims he is being unfairly punished for expressing his concerns and beliefs.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Edmund Lee (@edmundlee), managing editor of Recode, about the concerns at Google. Plus, they discuss the latest on a group of hackers that have stolen files, scripts and personal information from HBO.