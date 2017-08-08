Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

North Korea Threatens 'Physical Action' After Sanctions Vote

August 08, 2017
U.N. Security Council members vote on a U.S.-drafted resolution toughening sanctions on North Korea, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, on Aug. 5, 2017. (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
U.N. Security Council members vote on a U.S.-drafted resolution toughening sanctions on North Korea, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, on Aug. 5, 2017. (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AFP/Getty Images)

The government of North Korea is warning that it will take "physical action" against the newest U.N. sanctions. Those sanctions could cut North Korea's total annual exports by one-third.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Anthony Ruggiero (@_ARuggiero), senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, about whether the sanctions will be effective.

This segment aired on August 8, 2017. Audio will be available soon.

