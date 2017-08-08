Here & Now
North Korea Threatens 'Physical Action' After Sanctions Vote
The government of North Korea is warning that it will take "physical action" against the newest U.N. sanctions. Those sanctions could cut North Korea's total annual exports by one-third.
Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Anthony Ruggiero (@_ARuggiero), senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, about whether the sanctions will be effective.
This segment aired on August 8, 2017. Audio will be available soon.
