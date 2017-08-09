Here & Now
Support the news
Secretary Tillerson Responds To North Korea Threat Against Guam
North Korea is stepping up its rhetoric against the U.S. Early Wednesday morning, the North Korean military threatened on state-run television that the country is considering an attack on the U.S. territory of Guam, as a means to send a "serious warning signal to the U.S."
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson responded to the threats during a stop in Guam. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson gets the latest from NPR's Mary Louise Kelly (@NPRKelly).
This segment airs on August 9, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news