Violinist On Front Line Of Venezuela's Protests Silenced By Military

Unrest continues on the streets of Venezuela after the country's new constitutional assembly declared itself more powerful than all other branches of government on Tuesday. But pro-democracy protesters are missing a key member of their movement — the 23-year-old musician Wuilly Arteaga, who has braved tear gas and riot police with just his violin, was detained by Venezuela's Bolivarian National Guard on July 27.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Robert Carmona-Borjas (@CarmonaBorjas), CEO of Arcadia Foundation, which focuses on anti-corruption efforts around the world.