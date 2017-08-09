Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Violinist On Front Line Of Venezuela's Protests Silenced By Military

August 09, 2017
Opposition activist Wuilly Arteaga stands with a violin in front of an armoured vehicle of the riot police during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, on May 24, 2017. (Federico Parra/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Unrest continues on the streets of Venezuela after the country's new constitutional assembly declared itself more powerful than all other branches of government on Tuesday. But pro-democracy protesters are missing a key member of their movement — the 23-year-old musician Wuilly Arteaga, who has braved tear gas and riot police with just his violin, was detained by Venezuela's Bolivarian National Guard on July 27.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Robert Carmona-Borjas (@CarmonaBorjas), CEO of Arcadia Foundation, which focuses on anti-corruption efforts around the world.

This segment airs on August 9, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

